Dr. Jessica Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Wilson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Rumc-university Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
Rush University Medical Center1620 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (888) 352-7874Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:45am - 5:00pmSunday8:45am - 5:00pm
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I recommend Dr. Wilson wholeheartedly. She is kind, attentive, caring, and responsive. Most importantly, Dr. Wilson was the only doctor to correctly diagnose and successfully treat the severe headaches I'd been experiencing almost daily for years. She's given me my life back.
About Dr. Jessica Wilson, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1760793707
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
