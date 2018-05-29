Dr. Jessica Widmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Widmer, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2066
North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 830-1631
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Absolutely the best. She performed two procedures on me and made me feel completely comfortable.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902115363
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Allegheny College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Widmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widmer has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Widmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.