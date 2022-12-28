Dr. Jessica White, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica White, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica White, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Ideal Womens Health Care2855 N University Dr Ste 300, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 317-0772
Dr. Ivonne Reynolds2964 N State Road 7 Ste 310, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 917-4997
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was quick and Doc gave valuable insight and advice. I am so happy with my decision to switch.
About Dr. Jessica White, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Reading Hosp & Med Ctr
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Barnard College Columbia University - B.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
