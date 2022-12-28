Overview

Dr. Jessica White, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. White works at Ideal Womens Health Care in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.