Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 116 E 63rd St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 288-5880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible Dr! Thorough and concise, knowledgeable, and caring. Worth every cent! Her attention to detail is second to none, she is a blessing and although I moved to CA, I look forward to making an appointment upon my return. You would be well served to schedule a visit pronto! Your health will benefit!
About Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiser-McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiser-McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiser-McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiser-McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiser-McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.