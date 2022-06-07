Dr. Watson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Watson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
Northern Light Retina Care Bangor885 Union St Ste 130, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-4185
Portland Gastroenterology Center161 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 774-8277
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-2864
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
emergent issue. excellent timely care, efficient, professional staff ..reassuring
About Dr. Jessica Watson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437440435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
