Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They graduated from Dartmouth Geisel School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.

Dr. Wallaert works at DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCH MEDICAL CENTER in Lebanon, NH with other offices in Exeter, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dhmc Cardiology
    1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756
    Integrated Orthopaedics
    3 Alumni Dr Ste 301, Exeter, NH 03833
    Exeter Hospital
    5 Alumni Dr, Exeter, NH 03833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Exeter Hospital
  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital
  • York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins

Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Dr. Wallaert has been perfect, excellent care, excellent surgeon, she really saved me and I am very grateful. Recommend her to everyone!
    david brown — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316112444
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • White River Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center | Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Residency
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Geisel School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallaert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallaert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallaert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallaert has seen patients for Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallaert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallaert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallaert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallaert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallaert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

