Overview

Dr. Jessica Vinokur, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Vinokur works at Bruce & Marilyn Vinokur Foot Care Group LLC in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Seymour, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.