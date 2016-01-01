Dr. Jessica Rundo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rundo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Rundo, MD
Dr. Jessica Rundo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962678920
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Rundo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rundo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rundo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rundo has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rundo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rundo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rundo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rundo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rundo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.