Overview

Dr. Jessica Vazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Vazquez works at Pasteur Medical Associates in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.