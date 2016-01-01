Overview

Dr. Jessica Titus, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Duluth.



Dr. Titus works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.