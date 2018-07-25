Dr. Jessica Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
1
Ascension Seton Shoal Creek3501 Mills Ave, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 324-2000
2
Seton Mind Institute1301 W 38th St Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-3380
3
Dell Seton Medical Center At the University of Texas1500 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-2700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is very friendly, and understanding. I for one am not the type of person to open up, or talk about issues. She listens, is genuine, and has improved my way of life. Very responsive to emails, and honestly glad I found her.
About Dr. Jessica Thompson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1811942329
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
