Overview

Dr. Jessica Templer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Templer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.