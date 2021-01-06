See All Podiatric Surgeons in Brainerd, MN
Dr. Jessica Tabatt, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Tabatt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Dr. Tabatt works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Tabatt completed a cheilectomy (removed bone spurs on my big toes) on both of my feet 6 weeks ago and did a wonderful job. The recovery experience has been very close to what I had expected, what she had prepared me for. She's a great doctor, good with communication and I felt reassured I was in good hands throughout the entire experience. I would definitely recommend Dr. Tabatt to others.
    Amy Bukkila — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Jessica Tabatt, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1811250707
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

