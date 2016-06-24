See All Rheumatologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Jessica Stein, MD

Rheumatology
2.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Stein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at Norwalk Medical Group in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norwalk Medical Group
    40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 845-4822
    Pediatric Associates of Norwalk & Darien PC
    761 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 852-2290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Malaise and Fatigue
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Malaise and Fatigue
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 24, 2016
    I would recommend Dr. Stein to my family and friends. She is caring, understanding and has helped me tremendously. Takes her time to talk to me and I totally trust her decisions.
    Nancy Vetare in Norwalk, CT — Jun 24, 2016
    About Dr. Jessica Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689697377
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center/Hospital For Joint Disease
    Internship
    • New York University/Bellevue Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at Norwalk Medical Group in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

