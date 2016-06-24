Dr. Jessica Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Stein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
-
1
Norwalk Medical Group40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-4822
-
2
Pediatric Associates of Norwalk & Darien PC761 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 852-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
I would recommend Dr. Stein to my family and friends. She is caring, understanding and has helped me tremendously. Takes her time to talk to me and I totally trust her decisions.
About Dr. Jessica Stein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1689697377
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center/Hospital For Joint Disease
- New York University/Bellevue Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.