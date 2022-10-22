See All Spine Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Jessica Stark, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Stark, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LSU Health Science Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Stark works at Memorial Hermann North West Wnd in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Greater Heights
    1635 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-8100
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann UTHealth Spine Clinic
    6400 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-8100
  3. 3
    1631 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 22, 2022
    I am so thankful for Dr Stark and APRN Jillian Wittman. They were able to perform a successful surgery that was somewhat difficult to perform. They make an amazing team. I would recommend them for all of your spinal needs. Dr Stark made the smallest incision I have ever had. This was my 11th back surgery and recovery is going well. I can't thank these two ladies enough for their efforts to make my life better.
    Jeff K. — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Stark, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174888341
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univeristy Of Texas Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LSU Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Jessica Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stark works at Memorial Hermann North West Wnd in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stark’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

