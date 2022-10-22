Dr. Jessica Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Stark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Stark, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LSU Health Science Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Stark works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights1635 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 486-8100
-
2
Memorial Hermann UTHealth Spine Clinic6400 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-8100
- 3 1631 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 486-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stark?
I am so thankful for Dr Stark and APRN Jillian Wittman. They were able to perform a successful surgery that was somewhat difficult to perform. They make an amazing team. I would recommend them for all of your spinal needs. Dr Stark made the smallest incision I have ever had. This was my 11th back surgery and recovery is going well. I can’t thank these two ladies enough for their efforts to make my life better.
About Dr. Jessica Stark, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1174888341
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- Univeristy Of Texas Health Science Center
- LSU Health Science Center
- LSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.