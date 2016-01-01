Dr. Jessica N Sosa-Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa-Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica N Sosa-Stanley, MD
Dr. Jessica N Sosa-Stanley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology - Riverside3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 526-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology - Rocky Mount390 S Main St Ste 101, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Directions (540) 484-4836
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Marshall University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sosa-Stanley has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosa-Stanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
