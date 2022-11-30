Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Sommer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Sommer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Sommer works at
Locations
Arlington Womens Center1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 325, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 717-4600
Annandale Ob. Gyn.4208 Evergreen Ln Ste 213, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 642-7522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Hospital Center Arlington1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-6144
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fué mi cirujana en Diciembre de 2021, estoy muy satisfecha y feliz.
About Dr. Jessica Sommer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861759227
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
