Dr. Jessica Shuman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Shuman works at Mount Nittany Health OB/GYN in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.