Dr. Jessica Shellock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Shellock, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
1
Texas Back Institute - Frisco5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 1200, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 919-3418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Texas Back Institute - Frisco5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 703-2228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Texas Back Institute - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 106, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 923-6781Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Texas Back Institute6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 853-3419Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
In the years before finding out about Texas Back Institute and Dr. Jessica Shellock, I had two previous unsuccessful discectomy surgeries for a herniated disc at L5-S1. Afterwards, my local surgeon would only recommend spinal fusion surgery. I did not want spinal fusion surgery for fear it would limit my movement and flexibility, and that spinal fusion would put more pressure on adjacent discs and cause them to herniate. I was fortunate to meet someone who recommended that I contact Texas Back Institute, and Dr. Jessica Shellock, for a second opinion on artificial disc replacement surgery before having a spinal fusion. From my initial consultation with Dr. Shellock and her team at Texas Back Institute, to my artificial disc replacement surgery in March 2022, everyone was professional, informative, and caring. My surgery and recovery went flawlessly, and the entire experience was awesome. I highly recommend Dr. Jessica Shellock and Texas Spine Institute to anyone with disc pain issues.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
