Dr. Jessica Shellock, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Shellock, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.

Dr. Shellock works at Texas Back Institute - Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Back Institute - Frisco
    5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 1200, Frisco, TX 75034
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Back Institute - Frisco
    5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Texas Back Institute - McKinney
    4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 106, McKinney, TX 75069
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Texas Back Institute
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Atrophy - Ophthalmoplegia - Pyramidal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 09, 2022
    In the years before finding out about Texas Back Institute and Dr. Jessica Shellock, I had two previous unsuccessful discectomy surgeries for a herniated disc at L5-S1. Afterwards, my local surgeon would only recommend spinal fusion surgery. I did not want spinal fusion surgery for fear it would limit my movement and flexibility, and that spinal fusion would put more pressure on adjacent discs and cause them to herniate. I was fortunate to meet someone who recommended that I contact Texas Back Institute, and Dr. Jessica Shellock, for a second opinion on artificial disc replacement surgery before having a spinal fusion. From my initial consultation with Dr. Shellock and her team at Texas Back Institute, to my artificial disc replacement surgery in March 2022, everyone was professional, informative, and caring. My surgery and recovery went flawlessly, and the entire experience was awesome. I highly recommend Dr. Jessica Shellock and Texas Spine Institute to anyone with disc pain issues.
    Steve G. — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Shellock, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1700975398
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Texas Back Institute
    Residency
    FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Shellock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shellock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shellock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shellock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Shellock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shellock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shellock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shellock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

