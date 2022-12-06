Overview

Dr. Jessica Sharon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodhaven, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sharon works at Henry Ford Medical Group in Woodhaven, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.