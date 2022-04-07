Dr. Jessica Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Davie, Fl and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Boca Raton Office9970 Central Park Blvd N, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 487-7931
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am EXTREMELY pleased with Dr. Schwartz. She took the time to actually give me a fairly thorough physical examination and found a few issues that I am now keeping an eye on. But she is VERY sensitive to an individuals concerns. I am one of 'those' patients that hates chronic medications ... living like a drugged up Zombie is not my preferred lifestyle. So Dr. Schwartz worked WITH me to find solutions to my problems in a way that I could handle. When I showed her a study showing that 90% of participants being treated for high blood pressure no longer required medication, after the bacteria H-Pylori was cleared (with natural methods), she actually took the time to read the study page, and rather than poo-pooing it, said she was interested and would look into it. So now my BP is well into the normal range and she is watching to see how a few other issues progress. SO FORTUNATE to have stumbled on her! If you manage to get her .... thank your lucky stars!
About Dr. Jessica Schwartz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale, Fl, Internal Medicine
- Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale, Fl
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Davie, Fl
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
