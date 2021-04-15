Dr. Schumer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Schumer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Schumer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Schumer works at
Locations
1
Childrens Clinic1574 LINDEN AVE, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (844) 822-4646
2
Long Beach Memorial Breast Center701 E 28th St Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (844) 822-4646
3
The Childrens Cl. Family Health Ctr in Bellflower17660 Lakewood Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (844) 822-4646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schumer shows warmth, compassion and is knowledgeable and professional. Everything about her is exceptional. She is the doctor for both of my sons, they are both very different with different presenting concerns, yet Dr Schumer is able to treat them both thoroughly and uniquely in order to meet their individual health goals. I highly recommend Dr Schumer.
About Dr. Jessica Schumer, MD
Family Medicine
English, Khmer
Frequently Asked Questions
