Overview

Dr. Jessica Scholl, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Scholl works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.