Overview

Dr. Jessica Schaefer, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Schaefer works at Wellmed Special in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.