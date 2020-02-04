See All Rheumatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jessica Schaefer, DO

Rheumatology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Schaefer, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Schaefer works at Wellmed Special in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialist for Health
    4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 732-3668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2020
    As of 2/3/19 She has retired.
    — Feb 04, 2020
    About Dr. Jessica Schaefer, DO

    • Rheumatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912014812
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Schaefer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaefer works at Wellmed Special in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schaefer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

