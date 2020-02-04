Dr. Jessica Schaefer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Schaefer, DO
Dr. Jessica Schaefer, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Specialist for Health4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 732-3668
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
As of 2/3/19 She has retired.
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912014812
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaefer accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
