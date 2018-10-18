Dr. Jessica Scerbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scerbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Scerbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Scerbo, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ.
Dr. Scerbo works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scerbo?
Our daughter has sickle cell anemia and requires a lot of medical attention. Dr. Scerbo has consistently provided excellent care. She is amazing with kids and always gives us undivided attention through texts, visits and phone calls. My fiancé and I are very grateful to have her in our child’s life and as a professional to count on. We highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Jessica Scerbo, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1659607562
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scerbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scerbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scerbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scerbo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scerbo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scerbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scerbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scerbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.