Dr. Jessica Scanlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Scanlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Scanlon, MD is a Dermatologist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They completed their residency with Harvard University
Dr. Scanlon works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Consultants At Newton Wellesley2000 Washington St Ste 120, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 969-0210
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scanlon?
Nice first experience with Dr. Scanlon. She explained to me clearly the procedure, and that made me feel very good. Staff were nice. Office nice and convenient. All good.
About Dr. Jessica Scanlon, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1689833857
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scanlon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scanlon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scanlon works at
Dr. Scanlon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scanlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.