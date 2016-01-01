Dr. Jessica Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Sawyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Sawyer, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 1, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessica Sawyer, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1992935084
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer works at
