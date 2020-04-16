Dr. Jessica Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Saunders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Saunders, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Saunders works at
Locations
-
1
St. Peter's Vascular Associates - Troy2 New Hampshire Ave Fl 2, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 458-2000
-
2
St. Peter's Family Medicine - Clifton Park1735 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 458-2000
-
3
Glens Falls Associates in Cardiology156 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 458-2000
-
4
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent all around heart doctor. She takes her time answering questions, is thorough and is excellent and on top of everything.
About Dr. Jessica Saunders, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861502429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Cardiovascular Disease
