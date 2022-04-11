Dr. Jessica Saucier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saucier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Saucier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Saucier, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Rockwall Dermatology2701 Sunset Ridge Dr Ste 404, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 377-1700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Checked hives thoroughly and explained for me to come back if they spread and I plan too return
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1396935391
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- MIT
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Saucier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saucier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saucier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saucier has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Granuloma of Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saucier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Saucier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saucier.
