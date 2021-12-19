Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santillano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Associates of Monterey Bay1668 Dominican Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 464-9962
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jessica Santillano is wonderful surgeon very caring and the most intelligent professional I ever met. Dr. Santillano has always been there for me in time of need and I have been cared for in a way that makes me feel protected and save. Dr, Santillano is not only brilliant surgeon but also a great human and I so grateful to have Dr. Santillano as my doctor.
About Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple U/Temple U Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard University
- General Surgery
