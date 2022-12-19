Dr. Jessica Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Salinas, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Salinas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Salinas works at
Locations
Ear Nose Throat Asso7720 S Broadway Ste 250, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 730-8909
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salinas was very thoughtful as she cared for me and responded to my concerns at my appointment. She thoroughly answered all my questions and I'm so grateful for her gentleness and kind hearted bedside manner. She is very professional and knowledgeable and I'm so pleased to have discovered her. Her office is also run very well and very friendly too.
About Dr. Jessica Salinas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- North Texas Gynecologic Oncology
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas speaks Spanish.
