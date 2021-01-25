Dr. Rosselot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Rosselot, MD
Dr. Jessica Rosselot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Eddington Eddington & Slocum2365 GAUSE BLVD E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 643-1194
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have used Dr. Rosselot since August 2019. My husband and I just had a baby girl. As both a gyn and an ob patient over the last almost year and a half, I have had many interactions with Dr. Rosselot from the clinic to the hospital. I have previously and will continue to recommend her to anyone looking for an OBGYN. She has great bedside manner and is extremely personable and knowledgeable. I ended up having to give birth during an unexpected C section. Because I am a medically difficult case, she opted to have one of her partners join in the section in case she needed the extra hands. I loved that idea as a patient because I felt very comfortable in the situation. If you are looking for an OBGYN, look no further.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Rosselot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
