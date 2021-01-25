See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Slidell, LA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Jessica Rosselot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Rosselot works at EDDINGTON EDDINGTON & SLOCUM in Slidell, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eddington Eddington & Slocum
    2365 GAUSE BLVD E, Slidell, LA 70461

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jan 25, 2021
    I have used Dr. Rosselot since August 2019. My husband and I just had a baby girl. As both a gyn and an ob patient over the last almost year and a half, I have had many interactions with Dr. Rosselot from the clinic to the hospital. I have previously and will continue to recommend her to anyone looking for an OBGYN. She has great bedside manner and is extremely personable and knowledgeable. I ended up having to give birth during an unexpected C section. Because I am a medically difficult case, she opted to have one of her partners join in the section in case she needed the extra hands. I loved that idea as a patient because I felt very comfortable in the situation. If you are looking for an OBGYN, look no further.
    Heather — Jan 25, 2021
    About Dr. Jessica Rosselot, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255727533
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
