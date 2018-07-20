Dr. Jessica Rosenstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Rosenstock, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Rosenstock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Rosenstock works at
Locations
-
1
Newton-Wellesley Hospital OB/GYN2000 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 332-2345Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenstock?
Dr. Rosenstock is a wonderful doctor and I would recommend her to anyone. She never seems rushed when speaking with me. She is extremely genuine and caring. She is thorough and obviously brilliant, but still down to earth.
About Dr. Jessica Rosenstock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1689801318
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstock works at
Dr. Rosenstock has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.