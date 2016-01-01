Overview

Dr. Jessica Rosen-Pries, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Rosen-Pries works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Wayne in Wayne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.