Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Rosen-Pries, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

Dr. Rosen-Pries works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Wayne in Wayne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Nemours Dupont Pediatrics Wayne
    110 W Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Wayne, PA 19087 (610) 293-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Headache
Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wheezing
    About Dr. Jessica Rosen-Pries, MD

    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Rosen-Pries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen-Pries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen-Pries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen-Pries works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Wayne in Wayne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rosen-Pries’s profile.

    Dr. Rosen-Pries has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen-Pries.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen-Pries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen-Pries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

