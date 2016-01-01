Overview

Dr. Jessica Rosario, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Rosario works at Family Physicians Group in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.