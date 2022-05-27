Dr. Rinaldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Rinaldo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Rinaldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
St Tammany Parish Hospital1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'm surprised to see others have negative things to say about Dr. Rinaldo because she was the best doctor I have ever had and I wish I was still under her care. I left another doctor's office abruptly after just too many issues, and Dr. Rinaldo took over as my doctor for the last month of my pregnancy and for postpartum visits before she moved to a different practice. I was so sad to lose her because she was the most caring and helpful doctor I've ever known! She always sat with me and asked questions, really wanted to help with whatever I was going through and seemed to have a true desire to connect with and advocate for her patients in a meaningful way. She also was the first doctor to identify a cervical issue I'd had for years, and I truly appreciated so much of the advice she gave me both as a patient and a new mom. I still hope someday to be able to have her as my ob/gyn again!
About Dr. Jessica Rinaldo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1558535708
Education & Certifications
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
