Dr. Jessica Rhinehart-Ventura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Rhinehart-Ventura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.

Locations
Tjoa Kristin MD1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1818, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 654-8128
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr. Rhinehart! She takes her time, makes you feel so comfortable, and makes the dreadful yearly women’s exam bearable. I live nearly an hour away but will make the drive as it’s absolutely worth it.

- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376864306
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhinehart-Ventura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhinehart-Ventura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhinehart-Ventura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhinehart-Ventura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhinehart-Ventura.
