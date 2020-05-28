Overview

Dr. Jessica Rayhanabad, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Rayhanabad works at Under Construction in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.