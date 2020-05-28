Dr. Jessica Rayhanabad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayhanabad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Rayhanabad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Rayhanabad, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Vascular General Surgery Associates3791 Katella Ave Ste 201, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 206-1312
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
She is one of the nicest Doctors I have ever been too. She is both professional and outgoing. Makes you feel very comfortable. She explains your situation well and is very positive. Her entire staff and the Breast Center are extremely female friendly and helpful. I wish she could be my every day physician. If you leave her a message she always gets back to you.
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Assyrian, Persian and Spanish
- 1275719403
- University Of Southern California (Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship)
- Kaiser Permanente Hospital (General Surgery Residency)
- Kaiser Permanente Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University Of California, Irvine
- General Surgery
Dr. Rayhanabad has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayhanabad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rayhanabad speaks Assyrian, Persian and Spanish.
