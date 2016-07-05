Overview

Dr. Jessica Rastegar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Rastegar works at Plaza Towers OB/GYN in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Westchester, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.