Dr. Jessica Rastegar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Rastegar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Plaza Towers OB/GYN2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 468W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 203-0488
Plaza Towers Ob/Gyn8601 Lincoln Blvd Ste 160, Westchester, CA 90045 Directions (310) 424-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rastegar is so sweet and has wonderful bedside manners. She doesn't give you the text book answer when you ask if you can still have kids. She tells you the facts in a very nice way then says there is no exact science, it can happen so why not. I like her optimism and positive outlook on life, yet sprinkled with reality. I'm so happy to have found her.
About Dr. Jessica Rastegar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811280746
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
