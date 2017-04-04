Overview

Dr. Jessica Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Ramirez works at Axminster Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.