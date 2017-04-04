See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Pediatrics
Dr. Jessica Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Ramirez works at Axminster Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Providence Medical Institute
    8540 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 818, Los Angeles, CA 90045 (310) 670-3255
    Hawthorne
    11539 Hawthorne Blvd Fl 6, Hawthorne, CA 90250 (310) 675-5370
    Limited To State Employee Duties
    757 Westwood Plz # 3108, Los Angeles, CA 90095 (310) 825-9111

  Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Apr 04, 2017
    Dr. Ramirez is an excellent doctor. I would recommend her to everyone that has children. She has a clean facility and the staff are very friendly.
    Renee Hillam in Los Angeles, CA — Apr 04, 2017
    Pediatrics
    12 years of experience
    English
    1013208826
    Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Pediatrics
