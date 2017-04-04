Dr. Jessica Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Providence Medical Institute8540 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 818, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 670-3255
Hawthorne11539 Hawthorne Blvd Fl 6, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 675-5370
Limited To State Employee Duties757 Westwood Plz # 3108, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramirez is an excellent doctor. I would recommend her to everyone that has children. She has a clean facility and the staff are very friendly.
About Dr. Jessica Ramirez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013208826
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.