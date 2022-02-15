See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Jessica Poteet, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Poteet, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center.

Dr. Poteet works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Hutchinson, KS and Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hillcrest Medical Center
    1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Hutchinson Clinic-rural Health 1100
    1100 N Main St, Hutchinson, KS 67501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 669-6690
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Hutchison Clinic Rural Health Ctr Lab
    2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 694-4194
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Bailey Medical Center
    10502 N 110th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 376-8000
    Utica Park Clinic
    10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 200, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 376-8450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bailey Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Cervicitis
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Cervicitis

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Feb 15, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Poteet for gender affirming care. My first visit I had no idea what to expect but within the first few minutes of meeting her I knew she was cool. Respectful, knowledgeable, very good at explaining different options. She asked up front meeting me what name and pronouns I preferred and she and her staff have always stuck to that 100%, even before I changed my name legally.
    Shelly — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Poteet, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Anthony Hospital, Oklahoma City, Ok
    • Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University Of Central Oklahoma
