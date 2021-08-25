Overview

Dr. Jessica Petry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Petry works at Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.