Dr. Jessica Pescatore, DO
Overview
Dr. Jessica Pescatore, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Pescatore works at
Locations
Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessica Pescatore, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pescatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pescatore has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pescatore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pescatore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pescatore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pescatore, there are benefits to both methods.