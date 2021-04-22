Dr. Perini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Perini, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Perini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, United Hospital Center and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Perini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-4125
-
2
Wvu Medicine At Suncrest Towne Centre600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-4865
- 3 1 Stadium Dr Ste 3, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4865
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- United Hospital Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perini?
Dr Perini’s a wonderful doctor. She listens thoroughly, discusses treatment including medication. She is patient and does not hurry through the appointment. If you have a question, she responds immediately on WVU MyChart or phone. I feel better since having her as my endocrinologist than ever before. I would recommend her to anyone. She treats my husband too and his diabetes has improved with his feeling better as well as improving.
About Dr. Jessica Perini, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1689751331
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perini works at
Dr. Perini has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Perini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.