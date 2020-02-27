Dr. Jessica Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Pena, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Pena works at
Locations
Weill Medical College of Cornell1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-4278Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Caring and trustful, you wish every physician to be like her! Her staff (front desk, nurses, secretary) is well trained and very helpful. I'm so happy I found Dr. Pena about 3 yrs. ago that I took other members of my family to see her
About Dr. Jessica Pena, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1336196435
Education & Certifications
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
