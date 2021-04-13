Dr. Jessica Pedersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Pedersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Pedersen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health - Mercy Campus.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Locations
Port City Pediatrics1455 Farr Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 737-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health - Mercy Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable! Our son was a newborn and had issues breastfeeding, jaundice, and loss of weight from birth. At our two day appointment with her she worked with us to get a plan is place try to avoid hospital treatment. She identified a tounge tie and gave us options to choose from to help with a better latch for breastfeeding. When we came back the next day and didn't need to get treatment or go to the hospital she was genuinely so happy and excited for us. You could tell she really cared about us and our son. We LOVE her! She was such a positive impact to us as first time parents in the blur newborn medical issues and concerns.
About Dr. Jessica Pedersen, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1992144687
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Northern Michigan University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedersen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedersen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedersen.
