Overview

Dr. Jessica Pedersen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health - Mercy Campus.

Dr. Pedersen works at Port City Pediatrics in Norton Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Port City Pediatrics
    1455 Farr Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 737-0411

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health - Mercy Campus

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Acute Pharyngitis
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Acute Pharyngitis

Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal (Newborn) Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 13, 2021
    Very personable! Our son was a newborn and had issues breastfeeding, jaundice, and loss of weight from birth. At our two day appointment with her she worked with us to get a plan is place try to avoid hospital treatment. She identified a tounge tie and gave us options to choose from to help with a better latch for breastfeeding. When we came back the next day and didn't need to get treatment or go to the hospital she was genuinely so happy and excited for us. You could tell she really cared about us and our son. We LOVE her! She was such a positive impact to us as first time parents in the blur newborn medical issues and concerns.
    Taylor Anderson — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Jessica Pedersen, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1992144687
    Education & Certifications

    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Northern Michigan University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Pedersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pedersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pedersen works at Port City Pediatrics in Norton Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Pedersen’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.