Dr. Jessica Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Parker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Marvin Creek9929 Rea Rd Ste 101, Waxhaw, NC 28173 Directions (704) 908-2534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a Nero - she is amazing! very detailed, took her time with me to ask questions and explain next steps/options. BTW - Her Admin Rochelle is equally excellent! I was so relieved after leaving.
About Dr. Jessica Parker, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1063702306
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parker has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.