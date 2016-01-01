See All Psychiatrists in Orange, CA
Dr. Jessica Pagano, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Pagano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.

Dr. Pagano works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA and Seal Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Uc Irvine Department of Family Medicine
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7890
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Anaheim Hills Mental Health Clinic
    500 S Anaheim Hills Rd, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 690-2362
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Shoreline Mental Health
    610 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 201, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 493-6799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing
Combination Drug Dependence
Depressive Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emergency Contraception Counseling
Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder
Medication Management
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychoeducation
Psychological Testing
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jessica Pagano, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558599779
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Univ Of Ca
    • University Of Southern California
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Pagano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pagano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pagano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pagano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

