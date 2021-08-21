Overview

Dr. Jessica Ortolano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Ortolano works at Hendrick Provider Network in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.