Dr. Jessica Ortolano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortolano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Ortolano, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ortolano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Ortolano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic - OB/Gyn1904 Pine St Ste 4A, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6860
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortolano?
She’s the best. I have been going to her for a while now. She definitely listens and takes medical problems seriously. She runs test if needed and she always before she puts you on any medication she looks at the interactions herself to make sure there isn’t going to be some kind of reaction. I usually don’t have to wait to be seen. Last time I saw her I was in and out. Very sweet doctor and compassionate. Her staff get things done and very sweet. I wouldn’t go to anyone else.
About Dr. Jessica Ortolano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1124283387
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortolano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortolano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortolano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortolano works at
Dr. Ortolano has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortolano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortolano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortolano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortolano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortolano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.