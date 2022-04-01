Dr. Jessica Okun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Okun, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Okun, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center.
Dr. Okun works at
Locations
Fawwaz Mohiuddin, MD2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 653-3722
Sunrise Medical Group3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 653-3722
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Suffering awful low back pain, she was highly recommanded by a friend who was operated by her, I made an appointment and went to see her twice. She is very good and listen with patience, shows a lot of Professionalism. I am hoping to get operated by her soon.
About Dr. Jessica Okun, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mercy Health System
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okun speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Okun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okun.
